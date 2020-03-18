Biden sweeps primaries as Sanders reassesses campaign

Washington, 18 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Former US vice president Joe Biden swept three Democratic primaries, results showed Wednesday, solidifying his front-runner status and raising doubts about the long-term viability of left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Biden’s strong performances in Arizona, Illinois, and Florida have effectively handed him an insurmountable lead.

US broadcaster CNN estimated he now has about 300 delegates more than Sanders in the race to become the party’s candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.

In a statement to supporters, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir admitted the situation was looking bleak.

“While our campaign has won the battle of ideas, we are losing the battle over electability to Joe Biden,” Shakir said, adding that the senator would take time to “assess the path forward.”

Running for a second time as an outside insurgent from the left, Sanders has shifted some aspects of conversations in the Democratic Party on issues such as health care, college fees, and the minimum wage.

But Biden’s ascendency has shown a majority of Democrats are looking for a moderate candidate from within the party establishment.

After decades as a senator, Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama.

The Democratic race is increasingly being overshadowed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Ohio is among a handful of states to have postponed its primary, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday.