Biden projected to win South Carolina, giving him much-needed boost

Joe Biden declared victory in the Democratic Party’s primary in South Carolina on Saturday, delivering the former vice president’s campaign a much-needed boost in the contest to unseat President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Results projected by US broadcasters gave Biden a decisive lead over his closest rivals, including overall front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders, in the southern state.

Biden, who served in the White House under Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, was buoyed by strong support from the African-American voters who make up a majority of the Democratic base in South Carolina.

“You launched Bill Clinton, Barack Obama to the presidency,” Biden told supporters in the state capital Columbia. “Now you launched our campaign on the path to defeating Donald Trump.”

The moderate Democrat, once seen as a virtual shoo-in to lead the pack, was in desperate need of a win after floundering in Iowa and New Hampshire, and coming in at a distant second in Nevada.

The 77-year-old said the “the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” but “now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we won and we won big because of you.”

“This campaign’s taking off,” Biden declared.

There were 54 delegates up for grabs in South Carolina, the fourth state in the nomination process and the first with a large African-American population to vote in the race.

The result will help Biden build momentum ahead of Super Tuesday next week, when a third of the delegates are in play as 16 states and jurisdictions hold their primaries.

But he will have to contend with Sanders, 78, who has emerged as the Democratic front-runner in earlier races and is leading polls in some of the most delegate-rich states that vote that day, including California and Texas.

The self-described democratic socialist was projected to finish in second place in South Carolina.

“Tonight we did not win in South Carolina; that will not be the only defeat,” Sanders said at a rally in Virginia, one of the states to vote on Super Tuesday. “I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory.”

Billionaire-turned-climate-activist Tom Steyer, 62, came in third place, his best showing yet, but formally dropped out of the race.

“There’s no question today that this campaign, we were disappointed with where we came out,” Steyer told a crowd in South Carolina, where he had invested millions in an effort to get his campaign off the ground.

“I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign and honestly I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” he said.

His exit leaves six serious contenders in the crowded Democratic field, including former mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, who did well in the mostly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire, and progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70.

Billionaire former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg was not competing in South Carolina, as he has bowed out of early races to focus on wins on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg has spent half a billion dollars of his own money on the race, mostly on ads, and still has an almost endless supply of cash to pour into his campaign.

Trump took to Twitter to bash his opponents as South Carolina’s results emerged.

“Sleepy Joe Biden‘s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” the president wrote.

South Carolina is one of several states whose Republican party cancelled its primary, with all delegates expected to be allocated to Trump.

Despite Biden‘s win in South Carolina, Sanders is leading the overall delegate count.

A Democratic candidate needs a total of 1,991 delegates by the end of primary season to secure a victory at the party’s convention in July.

There is growing concern no candidate will win a majority of delegates before the convention.