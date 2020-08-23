Biden: I would shut U.S. down if scientists recommended

Washington, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if he wins the elections, he’d be prepared to shut the country down to stop the spread of coronavirus if scientists recommended.

“I would listen to the scientists,” Biden told ABC News in a joint interview with Democratic vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris.

According to CNN, Biden is prepared to do “whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving, until we control the virus.”

Biden added that was the fundamental flow of the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19.

“In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus,” Biden pointed out.

The U.S. has recorded over 175,000 coronavirus deaths so far.