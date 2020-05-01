Biden denies former staffer’s allegation of sexual abuse

Washington, 1 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Joe Biden, the former vice president who is running against President Donald Trump in the US election this November, on Friday denied allegations of sexual abuse by a former staffer.

There have been growing calls for Biden to publicly address the allegations by Tara Reade, who worked in his Senate office in the early 1990s.

“No, it is not true. I am saying unequivocally, it never ever happened. And it didn’t,” Biden told MSNBC, a cable news channel, as he was repeatedly pressed on the issue for some 15 minutes.

His remarks closely echoed a statement released just ahead of the interview.

Biden, a Democrat, said that women should be listened to on allegations of abuse and given the benefit of the doubt but “their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”

The issue has become a political football, not only because Biden is now the presumptive nominee against Trump, a Republican, but also due to the way top Democrats handled previous allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court justice, when he was nominated for the job.

Kavanaugh – who has a conservative record – faced a public Senate hearing over the claim, which dated back to when he and the alleged victim were teenagers. Democrats led the charge against him, while the Republican majority in the chamber confirmed his nomination.

That case came to light in the heat of the emergence of the #MeToo movement, in which women were being supported to come out and tell their stories of sexual abuse.

Biden said he would not question Reade’s motives for raising the issue recently, as he stressed the incident allegedly took place 27 years ago. “I am not going to attack her,” he said.

He said former top aides in 1993, when Reade alleges the incident took place, deny ever knowing about it. Reade says she had complained to them at the time, though no record of this has surfaced.

Biden noted that news organizations have dug into Reade’s allegations and have not found any former employees “who corroborated her allegations in any way.”

While the former staffer first publicly raised issues last year, her story has somewhat shifted and become a more severe charge.

Reade is among a number of women who have complained Biden kissed or touched them inappropriately, but her complaint of direct sexual assault stands out.

Reade recently charged that Biden had pinned her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Over the past weekend, a video surfaced of a woman who was possibly Reade’s mother calling in to a television talk show to say her daughter had problems at a Senate office where she had worked, but there was no mention of sexual abuse.

Biden’s statement and interview noted in detail his legislative record on women’s rights, including his key role in passing the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2018.