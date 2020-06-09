Biden at Floyd funeral: ‘Now is the time for racial justice’

Washington, 9 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave a video address at the funeral of George Floyd and spoke against the “systematic abuse that still plagues American life.”

In remarks interspersed with quotes from the Bible, Biden noted the pain of black families who lose their fathers to violence.

“We can heal this nation’s wounds and remember its pain,” the former vice president said. “Now is the time for racial justice.”

His speech was met with applause by attendees at the funeral service in Texas.