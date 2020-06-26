BESA’s Kasami vows to preserve cultural heritage

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – BESA will take care of the cultural heritage, the green agenda, all citizens of Tetovo and North Macedonia. We will make sure that all people have a decent life they deserve, said party leader Bilal Kasami on Friday.

He said BESA and coalition “We Can” will make Shar Mountain an attractive place for tourism.

“We offer the citizens of North Macedonia a life closer to the EU standards, so that young people build their future here, in their homeland. They should not seek their destiny on the streets of Europe,” added Kasami.