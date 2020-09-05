BESA leader Kasami announces reshuffle at all party levels

Skopje, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – BESA is set to undergo reshuffle at all party levels, leader Bilal Kasami told a press conference on Saturday.

He refused to comment which institutions and parliamentary committee will be run by BESA, saying that more information on this will be available next week.

BESA’s leadership decided at a session Saturday, Kasami said, that the party should undergo reshuffle and expert groups will be established for this purpose.

“Once officials in the second and third echelon of government are appointed, the party will hold, under my leadership, a conference on transparency and decriminalization and pledge to fight crime and corruption. BESA office-holders will set an example for good governance,” Kasami said.

He underlined at the news briefing that parties are still holding discussions on division of top spots in parliamentary committees.

“Every party wants to play a role in committees that most affect citizens’ lives,” Kasami noted.