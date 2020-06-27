BESA guarantees implementation of ‘We Can’ election programme, Kasami tells MIA

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – BESA Movement will fight to the end for implementation of the election programme of coalition “We Can”. BESA leader Bilal Kasami says in an interview with MIA they will be fully consistent in achieving this objective.

“We will be the guarantee that the election programme will not be only a pre-election leaflet that will be immediately put in the drawer after July 15. We will stand behind its implementation, as was the case we had with the Government when in opposition,” says Kasami.

Solving infrastructure problems, building water supply and sewerage networks are some of the pledges that BESA is committed to implementing if they take part in the future authorities.

The election campaign has started, political parties are already presenting their programmes. You are part of the “We Can” coalition. In brief, can you tell us the first key things that will attract people’s votes?

First of all let me thank you for inviting me in order to present our offer before the citizens. The BESA Movement has, for the first time, taken a bold step in being part of a pre-election coalition, presenting its offer in an open and transparent way. Political parties, primarily the ones of ethnic Albanians, had entered into pre-election coalitions, but the public was never aware of these coalitions, as if they were only made for the purpose of distributing ministerial and directors’ posts.

BESA has joined this coalition because we believe that citizens should feel free and equal in this country, as well as because BESA is an important part of the country’s changes leading to EU and NATO integration.

In this regard, we guarantee young people a better life, building future in their homeland, offering people a safe and steady job, an opportunity to start a family, and a better life for pensioners spent in peace with their families.

The ‘We Can’ coalition is the one that made Macedonia’s NATO Accession possible and in the next four years we will be fully committed to bringing the country closer to the European Union, opening at least 80 percent of the Union accession chapters. By doing this, we are certain that we will truly improve the people’s lives in the same way that we have managed to ensure stability of the country’s economy and making Macedonia a NATO member. As an opposition party, BESA was a deciding factor in this aspect.

You signed a joint Declaration with SDSM over a coalition for these elections. What is the thing that brings you closer, do you think it will bring you more votes or could this create resistance among ethnic Albanian voters?

Winning more votes was not the reason. Our goal was to be united in one voice with SDSM over Macedonia’s future journey towards NATO and EU integration. BESA’s two votes as an opposition were key for the constitutional changes, during which we agreed on certain issues that are important for ethnic Albanians, such as the introduction of ethnic affiliation in IDs. Despite the differences we have had, we assessed that together with SDSM we can realize what we agreed on, because the other option was a return of the VMRO-DUI rule, something that Albanians do not want. We joined this coalition in order to finalize the EU integration process, but also ensure a power change for ethnic Albanians, because changes in the Macedonian bloc came in 2016, but not in the Albanian. We are certain that this coalition will make that change for Albanians too.

After the coalition signing you traveled to the United States, meeting with many people who supported the coalition. In an interview with MIA you said that in our political environment, parties of ethnic Albanians have stuck to the nationalistic rhetoric before the elections, but later forget this and enter into unnatural combinations. What can we expect from your rhetoric now?

We do not enter this campaign with nationalistic rhetoric, although we are not excluding the issue that Macedonia’s multiethnicity should also be reflected in the state order. We care most about the economic development that opens jobs and improves people’s well-being. Of course, we will use this term to provide highway links between Macedonia and neighboring Albania and Kosovo in the same way it is connected to Serbia and Greece. So we will be committed to investments in infrastructure, water supply and sewerage networks and change of environmental conditions in the country’s west, because DUI was not interested in this until now. We will be committed to making Albanians the shining light of the ruling authorities, not a synonym of corruption and abuse of office. In the United States we received support on all issues – uncompromising fight against corruption, economic development, well-being of all citizens. The public knows that I met with State Department official Philip Reeker, Congressman Eliot Engel, who supported this bold move by the BESA Movement, this coalition for a Euro-Atlantic future of Macedonia, Albanians and all citizens.

Mr.Kasami, you are entering this campaign as an opposition party. What changes can your party bring into our society if you become part of the ruling authorities?

The pre-election coalition guarantees transparency. For the first time on record, we have a declaration signed by a party of ethnic Albanians and a party of ethnic Macedonians. We have a public offer, a programme that incorporates issues that focus on changing lives of Albanians and all citizens in North Macedonia. For the first time in the history of pre-election coalitions, an opposition party can become a party in power. We will be fully consistent in the implementation of the election programme, a guarantee that this election programme will not be only a pre-election leaflet that will be immediately put in the drawer after July 15. We will stand behind its implementation, as was the case we had with the Government when in opposition.

DUI has unveiled its slogan for a first Albanian PM, promoting Naser Ziberi as their candidate. How do you see this strategy by DUI, do you consider that the move will attract the Albanian voters or?

I believe that the idea and concept that DUI presented over an Albanian PM is an undervaluing one. After 18 years in power with corrupt politicians, after 18 years of rule filled with ethnic conflicts, after 18 years of non-equality, DUI is coming out with a concept of an Albanian PM, undervaluing us as people. We all know and DUI knows best that an Albanian or a person belonging to any other ethnic community can be a prime minister of North Macedonia. However, in the circumstances in which the country is in, being a multiehnic state, the political positions are agreed with political agreements. In all truth, the DUI candidate said the same during his promotion. It would have been much more natural and realistic if DUI had its PM candidate from the very beginning without highlighting that the person will be the next PM just because he is Albanian. In this way they not only underestimated us but create a situation when the others stand against the idea of having an Albanian PM. I do not believe there is a person in North Macedonia who opposes the idea of an Albanian PM but everyone is against the idea of the PM being nominated by DUI. This party can only offer corrupt officials, incapable officials and officials who see DUI’s interest ahead of everything else.

You head the list in the sixth election district, you started the campaign in Zajas by saying that the ‘We Can’ coalition can win 61 MP seats. What are your expectations regarding the distribution of votes among ethnic Albanians, since you declared that DUI is going into opposition?

The coalition expects to win all election districts, winning the sixth district for the first time, where majority of the voters are ethnic Albanians. There is a buzz in all areas within the sixth district, but also in the other districts. We are convinced that Albanians highly value this decision by the BESA Movement to be a part of a transparent and open pre-election coalition with SDSM and over 25 other political parties.of all ethnic communities, towards building an equal country. This multiethnic society should also be reflected in state institutions that serve the citizens. The Albanian voters have understood this message by BESA and support in the field demonstrates that we will emerge as winners among the Albanian voters. Regarding the number of MP seats, we are convinced of a clear mandate and 61 seats.

How many MP seats does BESA expect to get?

The most important thing is to get 61 seats, because we have agreed to govern together. On BESA’s positions, we expect to garner between 7-10 MP seats.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made this campaign more specific, including protocols, physical distancing and wearing of masks. However, political parties, including BESA, have not given up on direct meetings with citizens. Do you proceed in accordance with the protocols at these meetings, what if things get out of control?

We can guarantee that BESA is the most responsible party when it comes to the organization of the meetings until now and we guarantee the same for the entire campaign. We cannot be happy to see political parties that organized large gatherings in order to create a false image, but jeopardizing public health, disregarding all protocols issued by the Ministry of Health. BESA has observed all protocols, although this type of campaigning is tiresome, because a number of meetings should be held instead of a large one of let’s say 5,000 people. Now we organize meetings including not more than 30 people in indoor areas and not more than 50 in the open. The intensity of meetings is higher, we have more than 10 meetings in cities and villages in one day. We will continue to do this until the end of the campaign, without endangering the people’s health at any time. For us it is more important to protect one more life rather than receive one more vote.

Fake news and smear campaigns are contemporary challenges for media and the public, including political parties. How will, according to you, this campaign develop?

Unfortunately, Macedonia is known in global terms as a country-source of fake news. We also heard these news were an important aspect in the last US presidential campaign. Even today, Macedonia is considered by world agencies as a source of fake news. All of this proves that the previous rule of VMRO-DPMNE and DUI created a fake news mechanism in order to refocus the public from their failure to change the people’s lives. The last such situation was the Kumanovo event, which brought into question the country’s safety, stability and future. We will strongly focus on distancing Macedonia from the image of a country creating fake news. The future authorities will be transparent, face public criticism and we will not lie or refocus the public from a possible failure. We will face reality, our achievements and failures without creating delusion among the public.

A few weeks ago BESA pressed criminal charges against the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services, which in turn said that everything is in line with the Electoral Code and that you put pressure on them. Can you explain more in detail?

Unfortunately, this agency was the last remnant of the VMRO-DUI regime and they were attempting to serve their bosses instead of the people. The Agency’s director was elected by the Gruevski-led authorities and he continued to serve him. Although he is not in Macedonia, he (Gruevski) continues to exert influence here. BESA disagreed with this decision and pressure by the Agency on visual media, and we filed charges that relates to our right as a political party, just as our right to have a member in the State Election Commission and in every polling station, to have the same right for representation in media, in accordance with the Electoral Code. All these rights and obligations of political parties arise from the results from the last parliamentary elections and no one can change this, including the Agency.

The Government recently decided to cut the budget of political parties in 2020, allocating EUR 4 million out of the EUR 5 million into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. How will these cuts be reflected on your work, especially during the election campaign?

This decision will have a significant effect, considering that BESA as an opposition party has no own sources of financing, but also considering that the businesses are also affected by this crisis and we cannot expect any serious sponsorship. We salute the Government’s decision and we show our solidarity with all citizens of North Macedonia. We must show solidarity with the most vulnerable groups of society that might have trouble putting food on the table. Therefore, BESA cannot be comfortable in a situation when citizens cannot cover their essential needs.

Finally, your message for MIA’s readers and viewers?

We guarantee that change will come for Albanians too after July 15. We will be committed to making North Macedonia an EU member as we had contributed in making the country a NATO member. If the NATO membership has created security and stability, which is a prerequisite for domestic and foreign investments, we guarantee that the EU membership will ensure a better life for citizens, especially the youth, in their native places, so they refrain from leaving.

Are you an optimist that the next authorities, whoever they are, will bring the country into the EU?

We are certain of our commitment to open majority of the accession chapters, starting with the rule of law, an important aspect in creating a system in the service of citizens and an important prerequisite for young people to feel equality, security and justice in their community.

Omer Xhaferi

Photo: Frosina Naskovikj

Camera: Aslan Vishko

Translation: Ivan Kolekjevski