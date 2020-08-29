Berlin police shut down massive rally against coronavirus regulations

Berlin police said on Saturday that they were breaking up a rally in the heart of the German capital because participants did not adhere to rules put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Unfortunately we have no other option: We approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his meeting would be dissolved by the police,” they wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Police said people at the rally were not maintaining a safe distance from each other, and most participants were not wearing face masks.

After a long wait and negotiations with organizers, police said they would break up the gathering, which had attracted 18,000 people, according to their estimates. “All previous measures have not led to compliance with the requirements,” according to police.

Some 3,000 police officers were on duty to monitor what was supposed to be a long march and rally organized by Querdenken 711 (Lateral Thinking 711), for which 22,000 people had registered.

Participants held posters that read “Stop the coronavirus madness” and “End the coronavirus dictatorship” and carried banners calling for the government to resign and demanding an end to virus restrictions.

Symbols of right-wing extremism were on display at the capital’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, where people had started to gather.

The rally has been permitted following a court ruling: The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin and its surrounding state of Brandenburg confirmed in the second instance early Saturday that a police ban previously issued was not valid. This decision was final.

Authorities had announced the ban earlier this week after an event by the same organizers at the start of the month was broken up because the participants – numbering tens of thousands – were not wearing masks or keeping the required distance from one another.

A spokesperson for the administrative court in the capital said the demonstration could go ahead as long as they adhered to conditions, such as maintaining social distancing.

Berlin state Interior Minister Andreas Geisel had said ahead of the protest that the court had given demonstrators another chance to show that they could comply with the coronavirus safety rules.

The German government’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reported 1,479 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, saying that number has stabilized over the past few days.

The country has so far seen 240,986 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 9,289 deaths related to the coronavirus.