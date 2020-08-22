Berlin hospital begins ‘extensive medical diagnostics’ of Navalny

Berlin’s Charite hospital began treating comatose Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Saturday with “extensive” diagnostic tests.

“After completing the examinations and after consulting the family, the physicians will comment on the disease and further treatment steps. The examinations will take some time,” the hospital said.

Navalny, who has been in a coma since Thursday, arrived in Berlin on Saturday on a German-operated medevac flight from the Siberian city of Omsk.

Germany’s federal government “hopes that the treatment at Charite leads to an improvement in his condition and enables a full recovery,” a government spokesperson said.