Belgrade declaring 2-week state of emergency due to coronavirus

Zagreb, 3 July 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Belgrade will declare a state of emergency for at least two weeks due to the increase in coronavirus cases, Mayor Zoran Radojicic and his deputy Goran Vesic announced on Friday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday night that as of today night clubs, cafes and raft restaurants would close after 11 p.m. and that people not wearing masks indoors and in public transport would be fined. The government is expected to adopt these decisions today.

Radojicic said Belgrade would declare a state of emergency in the capital today.

A decision on three measures will also be adopted, a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people indoors, of 500 people outdoors, and the closure of night clubs, the public broadcaster said.

Vesic told TV Prva the state of emergency in Belgrade would last at least two weeks and that “some rights might be restricted.”

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, a state of emergency has already been declared in Novi Pazar, Vranj, Kragujevac, Ivanjica and Tutin.

Vucic’s announcement that all student dorms in Belgrade would be closed prompted over 1,000 students from several dorms to protest outside parliament on Thursday night.

Vucic said last night that Belgrade was “currently the biggest epidemiological problem in Serbia (because) with 22.7% of the country’s entire population, it accounts for 82.5% of all infections.”

As of June 16, and notably after a June 21 election, Serbia has been registering a continuous increase in daily infections. Seventy-six new cases were recorded on June 17, 272 this past Wednesday and 359 yesterday.

Since the start of the epidemic on March, Serbia has confirmed 15,195 coronavirus cases and 287 related deaths.