Belgrade clinic hit by coronavirus outbreak, medical workers infected

Belgrade, 6 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Roughly one in 12 Covid-19 patients in Serbia is a medical worker, according to figures the country reported on Monday.

Overall, there were 2,200 confirmed patients in Serbia by Monday afternoon, 292 more than 24 hours earlier, with seven deaths taking the total to 58.

“Of the 868 medical workers tested for the new coronavirus, 160 were positive,” epidemiologist Darija Kisic-Tepavcevic told a news conference.

That corresponds to medical workers comprising around 8 per cent of the confirmed patients, she said in a daily news conference of Serbia’s coronavirus crisis task force.

The group released the breakdown after several news reports of outbreaks in hospitals.

On Monday, the director of a major Belgrade clinic said that 81 doctors, nurses and patients tested positive.

“It began with four patients without any symptoms,” the Dedinje clinic for cardiovascular diseases director, Milovan Bojic, told the broadcaster TV Prva.

The patients developed a fever after going through surgery and “it sounded the alarm off,” Bojic said.

Subsequent testing showed 67 people from the staff and 14 patients as infected. The clinic evacuated the infected patients to special “corona hospitals,” Bojic said.

Serbian authorities had appointed the Dedinje hospital to carry out emergency cardiovascular interventions during the epidemic.

Over the weekend, it emerged that a hospital in Cuprija, a town 150 kilometres south of Belgrade, was also hit by the disease, with at least nine doctors infected.

The Belgrade clinic for gynecology, Narodni Front, had also reported 46 infected medical workers over the weekend.