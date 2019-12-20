Belgium end second year top of FIFA rankings

Berlin, 20 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Belgium have ended the year top of FIFA’s world rankings for the second successive time.

World champions France remain second and Brazil stay third, while England gain a place to fourth in the list released on Thursday by football’s governing body.

Uruguay have gained two places to fifth, with Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia making up the rest of the top 10.

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, are the year’s biggest movers, with their Asian Cup title win helping them jump 38 places to 55.