Belgium bans travel to North Macedonia due to COVID-19

Belgium has released its list of allowed travel destinations for its nationals and North Macedonia is not on it, MIA reports from Brussels.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2020 17:12
Belgium is following the June 30 EU Council recommendation to all 27 member-states regarding the opening of borders.

On North Macedonia, the Belgian ministry of foreign affairs says “the number of COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia has continually increased. The epidemiological situation has worsened since the onset of June.”

Regarding Serbia and Montenegro, which are placed on the Council’s white list, Belgium has decided that only “essential travel” is allowed for its nationals in these countries.

