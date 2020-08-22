Belarus restricts news media as protests against Lukashenko continue

Belarusian authorities are restricting public access to news media in an effort to prevent the spread of information about continuing protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Saturday.

Belarusian internet users are unable to access websites for online publication The Village, local news outlets the Vitebsk Courier and the People’s News of Vitebsk, and numerous other media outlets, the association said.

The websites for US state-funded Radio Liberty, Polish state-funded Belsat, the Belarusian human rights group Viasna and even the Belarusian Association of Journalists itself have been blocked, according to the statement.

The blocked sites had a message stating that “access to this informational resource has been restricted based on a decision of the Information Ministry of the Republic of Belarus.”

Last week, “under the pretext of the printing press failure,” a state-owned printing facility disrupted the release of the newspapers Komsomolskaya Pravda and Narodnaya Volya, the statement said.

“The Belarusian Association of Journalists links the blocking of internet resources and the disruption of print publications with the governments’ attempt to block information about post-election protests in the country and severe violence against their participants,” the statement said.

There have been protests against Lukashenko every day since an August 9 election that authorities said gave him a sixth consecutive term with 80 per cent of the votes. Protesters say the election was rigged.

Police have conducted a violent crackdown to end the demonstrations, in which some 7,000 people have been detained. Many of those who have been released have said they were mistreated or tortured while in custody. Several protesters have died under murky circumstances.

The European Union has denounced the election as “neither free nor fair,” and condemned the police crackdown, saying “state authorities deployed disproportionate and unacceptable violence.”

Lukashenko ordered the military on Saturday to use the “most stringent measures” to end attempts to overthrow his government, state media reported.

Lukashenko, 65, has led the former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe for a quarter century, tolerating little dissent.

Lukashenko said at a military base in the western Belarusian city of Grodno, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania, that foreign powers had been attempting to foment a revolution in Belarus.

“It is clear … the internal political situation in the country is being agitated with a plan for a colour revolution,” Lukashenko said in comments carried by state news agency BelTA.

The Belarusian military must “use the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country,” Lukashenko said.

He charged that the Western military alliance NATO had been amassing forces near the Belarusian border. He ordered the Belarusian military to be on alert for potential combat.

The runner-up in the election, according to the disputed official tally, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled to neighbouring NATO member state Lithuania amid the police crackdown on her supporters.

Tikhanovskaya called last week for peaceful protests, including factory strikes, to continue, with the aim of holding a new election.