Belarus reports 250 detentions as thousands protest in Minsk

Minsk, 13 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Belarusian forces have detained over 250 demonstrators so far on Sunday, the Interior Ministry announced, as tens of thousands took to the streets for the latest anti-government protest.

Huge crowds gathered in the capital Minsk, while demonstrations also took place in other cities.

A large contingent of police officers and soldiers was visible on the streets of Minsk, many of them blocking off the city’s Independence Square and access routes to it. Similar scenes were visible at the city’s Palace of the Republic, a key government building.

Side streets were also full of security personnel and jail transport vehicles.

Protests have rattled the authoritarian country for five weeks now, ever since large swathes of the population refused to believe the results of the latest election, which authorities said gave President Alexander Lukashenko more than 80 per cent of the vote.

He has ruled for a quarter of a century and is often referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

Human rights group Viasna has said that many of the newly detained were women and that violence was reported during the detentions.

Protesters in recent weeks have taken to letting women be the public face of the demonstrations, in the hopes that authorities would be less brutal towards them.

Sunday’s protest, a “March of the Heroes,” is to focus on those like Maria Kolesnikova, who has been incarcerated on charges of trying to overthrow the government. Her attorney has called the charges absurd.