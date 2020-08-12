Belarus police open fire on civilians during third night of protests

Moscow, 12 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Belarusian police opened fire on a group civilian protesters overnight during violent clashes that rattled the country, according to an Interior Ministry statement on Wednesday.

More than a thousand people were reported detained throughout the country on Tuesday night, the third night of protests following the nation’s disputed presidential election.

Police in the south-western city of Brest, near the Polish border, opened fire on a group of protesters, wounding at least one of them, the Interior Ministry said.

It said the protesters had attacked the police and did not desist following warning shots “fired upwards,” so officers decided to fire a weapon at the protesters with an “intention to wound,” according to the statement.

Authorities throughout the country have made a total of more than 6,000 detentions over the course of the protests, which erupted on Sunday as polls closed.

Calling for long-time President Alexander Lukashenko to resign, chanting “Get out!,” protesters have taken to streets in major cities. They accuse Lukashenko of rigging the vote to win a sixth consecutive term.

Lukashenko, 65, has led Belarus, a former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe, between Russia and EU member state Poland, for a quarter century, tolerating little dissent.

Electoral authorities said Lukashenko won 80 per cent of the vote in the weekend poll. Police have conducted a violent crackdown on the demonstrations, with officers filmed beating protesters with truncheons.

The European Union has condemned the election as “neither free nor fair” and said “state authorities deployed disproportionate and unacceptable violence causing at least one death and many injuries.”

“The people of Belarus deserve better,” the EU said in a statement.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to demand that Belarusian authorities cease using violence against demonstrators and release political prisoners.

The UN council “cannot remain indifferent to the deteriorating situation in Belarus,” Duda said in a letter, an excerpt of which was carried by the Polish state news agency PAP.

Poland is currently a member of the UN Human Rights Council, with its term expiring in 2022.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert also criticized Belarus’ crackdown on the protests, saying: “All those arrested in Belarus for peacefully demonstrating for their democratic rights must be released and heard.”

Belarusian state media reported on Wednesday that several protest organizers had been detained.

One of the protest organizers, a resident of the capital Minsk, had rented a room on the 17th floor of the high-rise Belarus Hotel and coordinated actions from there, state news agency BelTA reported.

The report could not be independently verified, and no photo or other evidence was provided to back up the claim.

The official runner-up in the election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 37, has travelled to safety in neighbouring Lithuania. Her husband and another top potential challenger to Lukashenko were jailed in the run-up to the vote.