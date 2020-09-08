Belarus opposition leader to Council of Europe: ‘My people need help’

Paris, 8 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Tuesday for sanctions and international pressure against President Alexander Lukashenko and officials involved in a violent crackdown on protests.

“My country, my nation, my people now need help,” Tikhanovskaya said in a speech to the Council of Europe, seeking support for a peaceful transition of power in Belarus, a former Soviet republic that is the only major European country not to be a member of that council.

“We need international pressure on this regime, on this one individual desperately clinging onto power,” Tikhanovskaya said during the videoconference. “We need sanctions on individuals who issue and execute criminal orders that violate international norms and human rights.”

There have been protests in Belarus every day since last month’s disputed presidential election. At least 7,000 protesters have been detained. The United Nations has received 450 reports of torture and other abuse of such detainees.

“Opposition leaders are held under trumped up charges, intimidated, threatened or expelled from [the] country altogether,” Tikhanovskaya charged. “Hundreds of people are jailed, raped, beaten. This should not be the norm in Europe.”

Tikhanovskaya, 37, claimed that the August 9 election was rigged to maintain long-time President Lukashenko’s grip on power. She called for the “immediate release of all political prisoners.”

Tikhanovskaya came second in the election, according to the disputed official tally. She fled to neighbouring European Union member state Lithuania within days of the vote under pressure from Belarusian authorities as police conducted a violent crackdown on her supporters.

Lukashenko, 66, has led Belarus for more than a quarter century, tolerating little dissent. Electoral authorities said he won last month’s election with more than 80 per cent of the votes.

The European Union has denounced the election as “neither free nor fair” and condemned the police violence. The EU is separate from the Council of Europe, the latter being a broader organization comprising nearly all European states.

“Lukashenko does not have any legitimacy as president of our country,” Tikhanovskaya told the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly. “Countries and powers that make deals with Mr Lukashenko do so at their own risk.”

The president of the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly, Rik Daems, said that Belarus appears to have “passed a tipping point where the Belarusian people are no longer afraid to defend their rights.”

“In my view this is not a kind of destabilization effort, no, it is a call for change,” Daems said.

A representative of the Belarusian government, Andrei Savinykh, a senior member of the country’s national parliament, said that police were justified in their efforts to respond to what he described as violence initiated by protesters.

“For the first time in our country’s history, protesters have used Molotov cocktails – they have used weapons, rods, stones – to attack law enforcement officers,” Savinykh, who heads the foreign affairs committee in Belarus’ lower house of parliament, told the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe.

Savinykh said the protesters were being encouraged from abroad, particularly from neighbouring EU member state Poland, and he accused the Polish military of involvement.

Poland has denied such allegations.

Meanwhile Belarusian authorities announced they had protest leader Maria Kalesnikava in custody, following claims the previous day that she had been abducted by unidentified men in masks in central Minsk.

According to the Belarusian border authorities, Kalesnikava wanted to leave the country for neighbouring Ukraine and arrived at the border checkpoint by car with fellow opposition representatives Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov.

The news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing an undisclosed source, that Belarusian authorities had attempted to force Kalesnikava to leave the country, but she tore up her passport.

Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, said in a separate statement that Kalesnikava “was not expelled from Belarus because this brave woman took steps to prevent herself from moving across the border.”

Belarusian authorities wanted to force Kalesnikava, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov to leave the country to make it look like they were abandoning their supporters, Herashchenko said.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov are now in Ukraine, the Ukrainian border service said in a statement.