Belarus opposition leader calls for EU to back transition of power

Brussels/Minsk, 19 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called on the leaders of the European Union to support a peaceful transition of power through a new presidential election.

Condemning the official results of the August 9 election that placed her second to long-time authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya said in a video address that Belarus must conduct a “new, fair and democratic” election.

“The results were falsified,” Tikhanovskaya said in the video, released on the eve of a summit of EU leaders on Wednesday to address the crisis in Belarus.

“People who went out to defend their vote in the streets of their cities all across Belarus were brutally beaten, imprisoned and tortured by the regime desperately clinging onto power,” Tikhanovskaya said.

The leaders of the 27 EU countries were on Wednesday discussing ways to address the Belarus crisis as massive protests continued in the former Soviet state.

On Friday, EU ministers unanimously agreed on initiating the process for sanctions against Belarusian individuals who are involved in human rights abuses and election fraud.

Those sanctions were likely to be the subject of discussion in the online meeting of EU leaders.

Lukashenko told his national security council on Wednesday that Western leaders should focus on their own problems instead of the political situation in Belarus.

“Before pointing a finger at us, they should put on the agenda of their meetings the yellow vests in France and the terrible riots in the US,” Lukashenko said in comments carried by state news agency BelTA.

“I would want for them to first and foremost consider the protests against coronavirus isolation in Germany and other countries in Europe,” Lukashenko said.

“They have a lot of problems. They should not point to Belarus to divert attention from the problems that exist in France, the US, Germany and so on,” Lukashenko said.

Protests broke out in the Eastern European country more than a week ago, immediately after the election. Thousands of protesters have been arrested, with many of those freed claiming to have been mistreated in detention.

Lukashenko, dubbed the last dictator in Europe, claimed a landslide victory of over 80 per cent of the votes. The EU has condemned the election as “neither free nor fair” and denounced the police violence against protesters.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte echoed that sentiment in a statement on Wednesday, saying “the EU, including the Netherlands, cannot accept the results of these elections.”

“At the informal meeting of the European Council, I will call for resolute and concerted European action,” he said on Twitter.

EU Council chief Charles Michel said the leaders were discussing how to best respond to the Belarus crisis.

“Our message is clear. Violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched,” he said on Twitter. “The leadership of Belarus must reflect the will of the people.”

Amid the police crackdown last week, Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania. From exile, she has called for the protests to continue peacefully.

The EU leaders were expected to also discuss the possibilities of brokering political dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties.

In his invitation letter, Michel warned of outside interference in a likely nod to Belarus’ ally Russia.

Several EU countries – including all three Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – have called for a new election in Belarus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected to give a statement following the meeting. She has stressed that the Belarusian government must put an end to violence against peaceful protesters and release all political prisoners.