Belarus border service: Protest leader Kalesnikava in custody

Moscow, 8 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Belarusian authorities have protest leader Maria Kalesnikava in custody, Belarus’ border service says, following claims that she was abducted by unidentified men in masks the previous day in central Minsk.

According to the Belarusian border authorities, Kalesnikava wanted to leave the country for Ukraine and arrived at the border checkpoint by car with opposition representatives Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov.

The news agency Interfax-Ukraine reports, citing an undisclosed source, that authorities attempted to force Kalesnikava to leave the country for neighbouring Ukraine, but she tore up her passport.

Ukraine’s deputy interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, says in a separate statement that Kalesnikava “was not expelled from Belarus because this brave woman took steps to prevent herself from moving across the border.”

Belarusian authorities wanted to force Kalesnikava, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov to leave the country to make it look like they were abandoning their supporters, Herashchenko says.

Rodnenkov and Kravtsov are now in Ukraine, the Ukrainian border service says.