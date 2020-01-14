0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Bekteshi takes part in regional tourism summit in Tirana

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi will take part Tuesday in a regional tourism summit in Tirana, organized by the Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 14 January 2020 8:54
