Bekteshi-Galloway: Supporting businesses to keep jobs is key in coronavirus fight

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi held Wednesday a video-meeting with UK Ambassador Rachel Galloway, discussing the Government’s measures to support companies in handling the effects of the health-economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, as well as plans for return to normalcy.

Minister Bekteshi briefed Ambassador Galloway on the two sets of the Government’s economic measures to support the most-affected sectors, aimed at saving every job, the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

“We are in continual communication with the business community and working on measures to facilitate the operations of companies. For us it is important to keep every job. We are in direct communication with both domestic and foreign companies in the country. The objective is to help them for the purpose of easier management of the crisis consequences,” said Minister Bekteshi.

He said series of meetings with foreign investors operating in the free economic zones would take place in the coming period, to brief them on the Government’s measures but also listen to the difficulties they are facing amid the coronavirus crisis.

Ambassador Galloway said options are already mulled over redirecting and increasing UK’s support to North Macedonia, primarily to boost business activity.

Galloway also said the Embassy’s economic team and the British companies operating in North Macedonia would review all options at disposal, because the crisis is a challenge for all, reads the press release.