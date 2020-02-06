BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Bekteshi, Denaj discuss economy, finance sectors

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi met Thursday with Albania's Minister of Finance and Economy Anila Denaj and the Albanian Ambassador to North Macedonia Fatos Reka. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 6 February 2020 16:21
