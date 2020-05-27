Bekteshi: Decree on payment cards to be adopted today or tomorrow at latest

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – All decrees from the third set of anti-crisis measures will be adopted by Friday at the latest, before the end of the state of emergency on Saturday. The preparation of decrees is nearing completion, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said on Wednesday.

Bekteshi said that citizens will get the necessary information related to receiving state aid at the beginning of next week.

“Decree on payment cards will be adopted today or tomorrow at latest, while the decree on issuance of vouchers is being drafted, which will be submitted to the government by end of the week or at the beginning of the next one at the latest. We are prepared to adopt them before the end of the state of emergency on Saturday,” Bekteshi told reporters saying that concessions for detailed geological research of mineral resources have been revoked in the village of Labunishta, Struga.

In regard to the owners of catering facilities who complain that they have not yet received protocols, and some will reopen on Thursday, May 28, Bekteshi reiterated that the government’s decision unveiled on Tuesday is valid and applies only to catering facilities that have open areas.

The working hours of catering facilities is until 8 pm and only four people can be seated at a table. The work of catering facilities that have no open areas will be regulated at a next stage.

The protocols have been submitted to the chambers of commerce.

“The government and the Ministry of Economy have already received remarks from the chambers in regard to the protocols. We have already decided to open the catering facilities as of Wednesday, May 28, but the decision applies only to catering facilities that have open areas. Commission for Infectious Diseases drafted a three-stage protocols. In regard to the adoption of yesterday’s decision, we respected the proposal of the Commission for Infectious Diseases for the second stage where it is planned to open only those facilities that have open areas in line with the protocols. We will monitor the situation, how the protocols and recommendations adopted at yesterday’s government session are observed,” Bekteshi said.