Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi joined by Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Director of the Custom Administration Gjoko Tanasovski will hold Thursday a working meeting with the officials of the food sector in the Ministry of Economy.

They are set to discuss economic measures adopted by the Government to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus effect, Ministry of Economy said in a press release.