Beijing imposes strict measures to contain fresh coronavirus outbreak

Dozens of people working at a major market in Beijing have tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

Forty-five out of 517 samples so far collected from merchants and employees at the now-closed Xinfadi wholesale market tested positive for the virus, according to the People’s Daily.

The city’s government closed Xinfadi market on Saturday and began nucleic acid tests for over 10,000 people linked to the site, after a spike in locally transmitted cases was reported in the Chinese capital.

Authorities have sealed off eleven residential communities around the market and closed nearby schools and kindergartens, and other markets around the city have also been temporarily closed.

Another throat swab collected from a farmers’ market elsewhere in the city, from a person with close contact to Xinfadi, also tested positive.

A cluster of four new Covid-19 cases was traced back to the market in suburban Fengtai District, Beijing News reported.

The market provides 90 per cent of the city’s fruits and vegetables.

Xinfadi will also undergo “comprehensive sterilisation” during its closure, according to a statement by the Fengtai District hygiene committee.

The outbreak was traced back to a chopping board used for imported salmon, Xinfadi CEO Zhang Yuxi told the Beijing Daily newspaper.

Major supermarket chains throughout the city have subsequently removed salmon from their shelves, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Chinese health authorities reported six new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all of them in Beijing.