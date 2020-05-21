Beginning today, Philosophical Film Festival online programming to end May 31

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) — The tenth Philosophical Film Festival will be held partly online through free streaming of short films and documentaries and various other digital activities between today and May 31, according to organizers.

Opening this evening at 8 pm with Andrey Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer (2019; directed by the famous filmmaker’s son Andrey A. Tarkovsky), the festival will also show mid-length feature films and publish an online version of the Philosophical Tribune national journal’s ‘Philosophy and Film’ issue.

All the festival programming is listed on its website. To watch the films for free, viewers should register first.

This year’s hybrid edition of the festival will continue between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8 in the presence of local and foreign filmmakers.

Dejan Zdravkov chose the 20 international shorts that will be streamed online in competition for the ‘Golden Owl’ prize for Best Short Film.

In addition, one of the films in the shorts selection will receive the ‘Stefan Sidovski-Sido’ award, newly founded in honor of the Rade Jovchevski-Korchagin High School philosophy teacher, film lover, amateur filmmaker, and one of the earliest contributors to the film festival.

The remainder of the festival programming includes the Official Feature Film Selection, the Film-Philosophy Selection, the “Philosophy and Film” International Conference, educational workshops, and the PFF Caravan, which organizers say in a press release will be held later this year.

The Philosophical Film Festival is made possible by the support of Cinematheque of North Macedonia, the Cinesquare VoD platform, and the City of Skopje. mr/