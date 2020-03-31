Beethoven’s 10th finally ‘finished’ – and to debut in November

Bonn, 31 March 2020 (MIA/dpa) — Due to the coronavirus, music lovers will have to wait a bit longer to hear a “completed” version of Beethoven’s unfinished 10th symphony that was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Bonn-based Beethoven Orchestra had planned to perform the work at the end of April to mark 250 years since Beethoven was born in the city.

Now the piece is expected to debut in November, according to Deutsche Telekom, which initiated the project.

It’s not the only Beethoven anniversary event that has been disrupted by the virus: A large exhibition in the city’s Bundeskunsthalle museum has been closed until at least April 19.

An international team featuring musicologists, pianist Robert Levin and computer experts, and aided by artificial intelligence, has been trying since 2019 to “finish” the work, which has been complicated by the fact that Beethoven left behind only sketchy notes for the piece.

The final result features two movements and lasts 20 to 25 minutes.