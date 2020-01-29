BBC to cut 450 jobs in shift to multi-platform ‘story-led’ news

London, 29 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The BBC on Wednesday announced plans to cut some 450 jobs and reorganize its news production with a multi-platform, “story-led” model.

BBC News said it aims to “modernize its newsroom to respond to changing audience needs, ensure it is providing a truly universal service” and save 80 million pounds (104 million dollars) by 2022.

The BBC newsroom will be “reorganized along a ‘story-led’ model, focusing on news stories more than on programmes or platforms,” it said.

The announcement comes as the British national broadcaster fights to retain its public funding with television licence fees, amid allegations from both eurosceptic and pro-EU politicians that its Brexit coverage has been biased.

Tony Hall, the BBC director general, announced his resignation last week, saying Britain needs “a BBC that can champion the nation’s creativity at home and abroad, and help play its part in bringing the UK together.”

The broadcaster said it plans to reduce “duplication,” increase use of news material across its platforms, and shift its news focus to reflect “subjects that matter most to the audience.”

“The changes mean there will be a reduction in the overall number of stories covered,” it said, adding that its decision followed detailed analysis of audience data.

It said it plans to invest more in digital platforms, including a news app with “increased personalization.”

“We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money,” said Fran Unsworth, the BBC’s head of news and current affairs.