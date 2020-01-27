Basketball star Kobe Bryant and 8 others killed in helicopter crash

Washington, 27 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles that also took the lives of eight other people, officials said Sunday.

Investigations were still ongoing, but the local mayor said Bryant’s teenage daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

There were indications of heavy fog in the area in the morning hours as the father and 13-year-old daughter were heading to a basketball game.

The local sheriff’s office said nine people were aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, outside of Los Angeles, and all perished. The sheriff declined to identify the deceased.

The mayor of Los Angeles and the governor of California, along with the NBA itself, confirmed the loss of Bryant, who retired in 2016 and is fourth on the league’s list of all-time highest scorers.

A former college baseball coach, John Altobelli, and his wife and daughter were also among those who died in the crash, according to US media reports and the University of Houston, which issued a statement in mourning of Altobelli.

A probe into the crash will look at maintenance records and the pilot and crew on the craft, Jennifer Homendy from the National Transportation Safety Board said at a press conference in Washington as a team of investigators departed for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, fans in mourning gathered and laid wreaths outside the Staples Center, the home of the LA Lakers, Bryant’s team throughout his nearly two-decade career. Some openly sobbed.

Sportscasters choked up and wept on air as they simultaneously reported his death and digested the news themselves.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the title of the all-time highest scorer in the NBA, called Bryant an “incredible family man” and an “incredible athlete and a leader in a lot of ways.”

Abdul-Jabbar at times seemed lost for words in a brief video he issued via Twitter.

“He inspired a whole generation of young athletes,” Abdul-Jabbar says, recalling Bryant’s 81 point game in 2006. “Rest in peace young man. This loss is, it’s hard to comprehend. Go with God.”

Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, declared that, “Kobe will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

“L.A. is grieving with the Bryant family over the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today’s tragedy. Kobe loved his daughters fiercely, and this love inspired him to be an extraordinary advocate for women and girls in sports,” Garcetti said.

TMZ, the celebrity news outlet, was the first to report the death of Bryant.

The Federal Aviation Authority confirmed the crash “under unknown circumstances” and said it will investigate, without giving names. A federal investigation team from Washington will head to the scene of the crash to carry out probes.

Bryant was a father to four children with his wife Vanessa. Their youngest child is an infant.

Bryant entered the professional league directly from high school, a rarity in the US sport, which uses the college system as a springboard.

He played in seven NBA finals and emerged with five championship rings. He was twice the NBA Finals’ most valuable player. Bryant was the regular season MVP – most valuable player – in 2008.

He won two Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.

Bryant’s last tweet went viral upon his death.

In it, he praised fellow player LeBron James, who had just surpassed him on the all-time points scoring list. James is now the third on the list, behind Kareem Abdul Jabar and Karl Malone.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644,” he tweeted on Saturday.