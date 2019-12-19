Barcelona and Real play out goal-less draw amid political protests

Barcelona, 19 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Barcelona drew 0-0 with Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night in the first league “Clasico” without goals since 2002.

And as was the case 17 years ago there was controversy.

The 2002 match was marred by a pig’s head being thrown at Luis Figo who had recently moved to Real Madrid from Barcelona.

This time around 50 inflatable yellow balls were thrown onto the pitch in the second half as Barcelona supporters protested over prison sentences handed out to organizers of an illegal Catalan Independence referendum in 2017.

Madrid dominated the game with Marc-Andre ter Stegen saving well from Casemiro and Fede Valverde in the first half.

Gareth Bale came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second period when he turned in Ferland Mendy’s cross only for the French full-back to be ruled offside.

Zinedine Zidane rued that decision in his post match analysis.

Asked about Bale’s contribution and the goal he had ruled out he said: “Ferland [Mendy] was offside but only just. I would have liked him to have scored that. I was happy with his performance and he has to continue in that way.”

The Madrid coach also lamented his team’s lack of precision in front of goal. He said: “We played well from the first minute to the last but when you have chances you have to take them.

“We played them in their half and we have to be satisfied with a point. We have scored a lot of goals this season but tonight it was not to be. The players should be happy with the way they have played.”

Barcelona’s forwards also failed to find the net. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez missed opportunities when they failed to connect with a loose ball in the penalty area in the second half.

After the flat home team performance Ernesto Valverde played down suggestions that his players had been affected by the controversy surrounding the game.

There were helicopters circling over head when both teams got off the team bus before the game and an announcement was made repeatedly during the second half that spectators should leave the ground from the north side of the stadium, as the smell of smoke wafted across the pitch from disturbance outside the ground on the north side.

“The atmosphere around the game didn’t affect the players,” Valverde said. “It was the same as always we went to the hotel and then we went to the game.

“There was a little bit more noise in the build-up but it did not affect the players. I saw the yellow balls thrown on to the pitch but there weren’t that many.”

Barcelona stay top of La Liga on goal difference from Real Madrid..