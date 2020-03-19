Banks working on solution to ease burden on businesses, households

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) — Together with the National Bank, the Macedonian Banking Association is working on a solution to ease the financial burden on businesses and households. The association has forwarded its proposal to the central bank, which is expected to make the final decision shortly, according to MBA chairwoman Maja Stevkova Shterieva.

“Everyone is working 24/7 right now,” she told a press conference Thursday. “We sent our proposal to all the banks for consideration. All banks have different portfolios. Some have more business clients; other ones have more individuals banking with them. Now they need to see what it is exactly they can apply, and how.”

“In our communication with the real sector,” the MBA chairwoman explained, “we’ve been hearing about issues we can address by proposing to the National Bank an intervention, i.e., a solution acceptable both to the central bank and to us, so we can meet the needs of businesses and individuals.”

Stevkova Shterieva said the national banking association’s proposal was forwarded to the National Bank only Wednesday evening, but they still expect it to make a swift decision.

“I expect a very quick outcome, in terms of the central bank coming up with a solution,” she said, adding they will aim to meet the needs of businesses while also protecting banks subject to credit allocation.

This, according to the association’s chairwoman, is an extremely complex issue. It needs to be addressed with the utmost skill in order to balance the needs of the real sector (which are projected to be large) with maintaining the security and stability of the banking sector itself.

Stevkova Shterieva said no comparisons should be made with other countries and the financial measures they are taking because each country’s banking system has its own specific features.

She added that the banks are very strong, liquidity is at its highest level ever, and that the citizens’ money is safe.

The MBA chairwoman also pointed out that everyone is on the same page, given that banks have a great interest in keeping up the quality of their approved loans while, at the same time, not jeopardizing stability.

“For the sake of protecting your health,” she said, “we’re urging everyone not to take out more cash than is necessary to cover your needs. Your money is safe, and banks and saving houses are doing business as usual.

“Taking out cash exposes you to additional risk in many ways: being in close contact with other people, or potentially losing your money or having it stolen.

“We especially urge everyone to refrain from withdrawing cash in foreign currencies, as foreign currencies come from international transactions, and all these currencies can be carrying the virus.

“They also aren’t valid currencies in our country, so you don’t need them to meet your everyday needs.”

Speaking on behalf of all the country’s banks, the MBA chairwoman said the banking system has already been through a crisis, such as the one in 2001, when people were flocking to withdraw cash in foreign currencies.

In those circumstances, she added, “people may have needed the money to travel abroad, but now, with everyone in [coronacrisis] lockdown, we only need denars to pay for things.”

“Still, even for our denars,” Stevkova Shterieva said, “it will be best if we find a way to touch them as little as possible.” mr/