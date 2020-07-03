Banks ready to pay welfare benefits

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) — Banks are ready to pay social security checks and childcare financial assistance from Friday onward, according to the Macedonian Banking Association’s press release.

Those with debit cards can make direct withdrawals as of now; others can pick up their checks at their local bank branches Monday.

“Card owners,” the association says, “can access their money at ATMs and various merchants beginning in the afternoon.”

People without debit cards will be given their checks in groups, as before, depending on their family names.

On Monday, July 6, banks will work with people whose family names begin with an А, Б, В, Г, Д, Ѓ, Е, Ж, З, and Ѕ;

On Tuesday, July 7, banks will work with people whose family names begin with an И, Ј, К, Л, Љ, М, Н, Њ, and О;

On Wednesday, July 8, banks will work with people whose family names begin with a П, Р, С, Т, Ќ, У, Ф, Х, Ц, Ч, Џ, and Ш.

All bank customers are urged to keep the appropriate distance and wear the recommended personal protective equipment in order to protect everyone’s health. mr/