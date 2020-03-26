Banks begin approving no-interest loans; EU, too, announces support

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) — Beginning Thursday, micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises from the travel, freight shipping, and hospitality industry can apply for no-interest loans of EUR 3,000 to 30,000, according to the Government, which issued a call Wednesday.

Interested parties, in line with official recommendations to protect people amid the coronavirus crisis, should submit their applications to the e-mail address kreditiranjecovid1@mbdp.com.mk and the loans will be distributed through the Development Bank of North Macedonia.

The amount of credit the banks will extend will vary according to the size of the enterprise, i.e., the number of employees.

Businesses with up to 10 employees are eligible for loans of EUR 3,000 to 5,000. Businesses employing 10 to 50 people are eligible for loans of EUR 10,000 to 15,000. Businesses employing 50 to 250 people are eligible for loans of EUR 15,000 to 30,000. The interest is zero percent; repayment is due in 24 months, with a six-month grace period.

The first installment will be paid in nine months.

According to Development Bank head Kire Naumov at a press conference yesterday, the newly created credit line is part of the first set of measures addressing only the liquidity problems of the hardest-hit sectors.

Which other sectors will be supported next is yet to be determined, Naumov noted.

“The Development Bank will continue funding the commercial banks,” Naumov told the press.

“We’re trying to do it at extremely low, perhaps zero interest rates. What remains essential is that commercial banks make efforts to show solidarity as they have done thus far — and also issue cheap credit.

“What the Government can do about this, together with the Development Bank, is to fund the commercial banks at an extraordinarily low rate,” he added.

Last week, the Government said it would provide direct financial support to micro-, small- and medium-sized companies and subsidize their contributions for April, May, and June.

These were some of the initial measures the Government proposed to address the coronacrisis, according to Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, who announced the plan. She then said the Development Bank would provide a total of EUR 5.7 million to MSMEs hurt by the crisis.

Yet this is not the only direct financial support the economy is being offered. Last weekend, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska announced another package of measures, which amounts to EUR 600 million.

EUR 400 million, she said, will be provided by foreign banks through a Eurobond loan.

The loan’s maturation date is twelve months.

Also, the Government is asking for an additional EUR 87 million from the IMF.

And it is expecting EUR 100 million toward development policies from the World Bank.

Asked whether the timing of these measures is right, Kire Naumov, the head of North Macedonia’s Development Bank said the Government is not late.

“Croatia adopted a set of laws last week,” Naumov said, “and none of them have been enforced yet. In Slovenia, our counterpart—their development bank—will start applying such principles on April 1.

“Serbia,” Naumov continued, “has announced [only] one measure that is far from being taken as of now. All I’ve heard so far, from more developed countries even, has come down to sheer announcements, with implementation far from being close.”

EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, too, announced Wednesday that our country may expect help from the European Union as well.

Writing on Twitter, Ambassador Žbogar said North Macedonia will receive up to EUR 4 million for immediate needs, and up to EUR 50 million for socioeconomic recovery.

The EU will help our private sector with EUR 9 million, and the national budget will receive direct support amounting to EUR 3 million.

“We are all together in the fight against this vicious virus,” Žbogar wrote.

The country’s two major political parties, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, have also recently stepped out with their own economic proposals. mr/