Banking system prepared for coronavirus shock: National Bank

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – The banking system is prepared for the shock resulting from the coronavirus crisis, reads a report on risks in the banking system that the National Bank adopted on Wednesday.

Report data reaffirm that the system is sound and stable, has solid foundations and is prepared to cope with different types of shocks, including the effects of the current health crisis.

“The National Bank’s continual enhancement of standards in accordance with European regulations, accompanied by the banks’ prudent actions, have ensured high and stable liquidity and solvency. These are the two basic pillars of stability of the banking system, which volume and quality will contribute to the banks’ easier handling of the challenges arising from the coronavirus,” the National Bank said in a press release.