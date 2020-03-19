Banking system is stable, says National Bank

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – The National Bank and the Ministry of Finance are coordinated in monitoring the situation in the economy and the potential risks.

The National Bank’s Financial Stability Committee held an e-session on Thursday, co-chaired by Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

Representatives of both institutions discussed the state of play in the banking sector, in the context of the current developments related to the spread of Covid-19. The committee concluded that the banking system is stable and banks continue to provide services to citizens and companies, exercising prudence in their operations. Banks are prepared to work in the current circumstances and follow preventive recommendations, the National Bank said in a press release.

The last regular quarterly stress test has confirmed the stability of the banking system and its resilience to simulated shocks.

The economic effects of the virus are still uncertain both in global and national terms, and depend on the length and power of this unexpected shock. The National Bank and the Ministry of Finance are continually updating information and assess possible effects on the national economy, for the purpose of timely undertaking of proper measures, reads the press release.

The NB Council is expected to adopt shortly a regulatory change to facilitate the criteria for debt restructuring of citizens and businesses.

Earlier in the week, the National Bank lowered the basic interest rate to 1.75 percent, followed by several regulatory changes to mitigate the negative effects on the economy.