Balkan Insight: New cyber attacks on North Macedonia spur calls for better defences

Brussels, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – According to experts, fresh cyber attacks targeting the health and education ministries in North Macedonia are spurring calls for more sophisticated cyber protection and a single system of protection covering all public bodies to defend against a surge in cyber attacks, Balkan Insight reports.

The news outlet says last week’s attacks that took down the websites of both ministries were claimed by the hacker group ‘Anonopsmkd’, which previously took responsibility for a July 15 attack on the country’s most popular news aggregator Time.mk. The State Election Commission website was also targeted on the election day, but Anonopsmkd denied responsibility.

According to Skopje-based cybersecurity consultant Mane Piperevski, there should be a single protection system that would cover all government electronic services including agencies, ministries, local governments, and any legal entity or state body.

“This can be achieved by having a state-level Security Operation Centre with mixed ownership (51:49 in favour of the state),” Piperevski said, adding that such a model had been implemented in a number of European Union countries.

Privacy and data protection expert Ljubica Pendaroska said the protection system should be multi-layered in order to make it as hard as possible for the hackers, and thus increase the protection of information and especially the personal data of citizens.

“It is necessary for the institutions to have a developed and functional team and a procedure for rapid intervention and response in the case of an attack,” Pendaroska noted.

Balkan Insight points out that a spate of cyber attacks on state bodies in North Macedonia over the past few months has raised fears over the safety of its IT system, especially since the country joined NATO.

The news outlet mentions that last year, North Macedonia formed a National Council for Cyber Security, bringing together the ministers of interior, defence and information society, but it has so far met only once.

NATO member countries bear primary responsibility for their national cyber defences, but the alliance does provide expert support and has rapid reaction teams it can deploy in emergencies, according to Balkan Insight.

“NATO cyber experts can offer support and share information with Allies in real-time, including through our Malware Information Sharing Platform. NATO has cyber rapid reaction teams on standby to assist Allies 24 hours a day, and our Cyberspace Operations Centre is operational,” NATO officials said.

NATO also invests in training, education and exercises which improve the skills of national cyber experts.

“Any attempts to interfere with democratic elections, including through hacking, are unacceptable, so we must remain vigilant,” NATO officials noted.