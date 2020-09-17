Bahrain, Israel discuss tourism after normalization deal

The tourism ministers of Bahrain and Israel discussed deepening their cooperation on Thursday, two days after the countries signed an agreement to normalize relations.

During a phone call, Bahraini Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashed and his Israeli counterpart Asaf Zamir cited “historic positive transformations” in the Middle East that would “remarkably invigorate” the tourism industry, Bahrain’s state news agency BNA reported.

“The field is open for developing the tourism movement between the two countries and facilitating official travel procedures between them,” the Bahraini official was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, the small Gulf nation of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed United States-brokered treaties with Israel to fully normalize their relationships, the first such major agreements between Arab countries and Israel in a quarter century.

The two Gulf Arab nations are the first in their region to sign a deal with Israel. Among the other Arab League states, only Egypt and Jordan as Arab League have normalized ties with the country.