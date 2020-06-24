Babovski: IPARD funds aim to develop domestic economy, create new jobs

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – Coyaconeya company is an example of how use of IPARD measures contributes to development of domestic economy, modernisation of enterprise, but also development of rural areas and job creation, Payment Agency director Nikolche Babovski said Wednesday during his visit to the company, which is beneficiary of IPARD funds.

Babovski said that Agency for Financial Support in Agriculture and Rural Development deals with the issue beneficiaries of measures and programmes to receive full support aimed at realization of quality projects that will directly affect the GDP.

He informed all beneficiaries of IPARD funding that as of Tuesday the deadlines for previous open calls under IPARD 2 programme will continue following the end of the state of emergency, which were put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic in April.

“This means that individuals can submit applications for allocation of funds under measure 1 – Investments in physical assets of agricultural holdings from IPARD 2 programme until August 3. Applicants who have previously concluded an agreement and whose investment agreement expired during the state of emergency have an additional 60 days after the end of the state of emergency to realize the investment,” Babovski said.

“Investment of this company is another indicator of the wide range of financial support offered by the IPARD 2 programme. This company is a successful example of the use of funds under measure 7 – Farm Diversification and Business Development from IPARD programme. Company used the financial support to build a production plant, install solar photovoltaic panels and purchase equipment for the production of wood products,” Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Water Economy, Trajan Dimkovski said during the visit to company.

He added that the total value of the investment amounts MKD 54.3 million, of which MKD 33.7 million is financial support from the IPARD 2 programme.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said that the IPARD programme is a really useful aimed to the development of agriculture and companies engaged in domestic production activities. And by this, she added, they are becoming competitive in the European market, but also in the region because they are implementing European standards in their production.