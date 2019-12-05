Azerbaijan’s leader Aliyev dissolves parliament for early elections

Moscow, 5 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Azerbaijan’s long-time president, Ilham Aliyev, issued a decree on Thursday to dissolve the country’s parliament and hold early elections in two months.

The move, coordinated with the unicameral legislature in what has been promoted as a reform, has evoked speculation that it is intended for Aliyev’s family to further consolidate power.

His wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, is the country’s first vice president.

The president, who has led the former Soviet republic on the Caspian Sea for more than a decade and a half, was re-elected last year in a landslide, with more than 80 per cent of votes.

The decree called for snap parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, eight months ahead of schedule.