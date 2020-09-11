Azarenka ends Williams’ bid for record to set up Osaka US Open final

New York, 11 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Unseeded Victoria Azarenka dashed Serena Williams’ hopes of clinching a record-equalling grand slam title this fortnight with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the American in a historic battle of the moms at the US Open to reach her first major final since 2013.

Azarenka posted her fifth win from 23 meetings with Williams, and the first over her at a major, as she set up a second consecutive final against Naomi Osaka, who pulled out ahead of their Western & Southern Open title decider citing an injury, just two days before the start of the US Open.

Azarenka is looking forward to her fourth career encounter with Osaka, who leads the 31-year-old 2-1 in previous meetings.

“I’m so excited to play against her because we didn’t get to play last week,” said Azarenka.

“So it’s going to be super fun. She plays incredible, I watched a little bit today, the semi-final, they had some incredible rallies, she’s super powerful, so I’m going to have to stay strong and have fun. Playing in a final is a blessing and I’m going to take all the fun out of that.”

After dropping the opening set to Williams in a mere 34 minutes, Azarenka recovered to level the match with some relentless groundstrokes.

In the second game of the final set, Williams took a mid-game medical timeout after overstretching her Achilles’ before Azarenka surged ahead 4-1.

Azarenka, a former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion, sealed the deal with back-to-back aces to extend her winning streak to 11 victories in a row, and book her spot in the third US Open final of her career.

This was Azarenka’s first grand slam match-win from 11 duels with Williams at the majors. She was two points from beating Williams in the 2012 US Open final but couldn’t close.

“I was young, my ego was way too big, so now it’s a little smaller and the results are coming,” said Azarenka with a grin.

Williams will have to wait until the next opportunity to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” said the 38-year-old Williams. “At the same time, I did what I could today. I feel like other times I’ve been close and I could have done better. Today I felt like I gave a lot.”

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese superstar Osaka made it through to her second US Open final, and third at a major, with a bold 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 performance against American 28th seed Jennifer Brady.

Osaka, a former world number one and a champion in New York in 2018, extended her current winning streak to 10 victories in a row, and improved her US Open record to 20-3 win-loss.

“It means a lot for me. I consider New York my second home. I really feel this court really suits me well,” Osaka said on court after the victory.

In a showdown between two clinical power-hitters, Osaka and Brady split the opening two sets, producing what can only be described as near-flawless “boom boom” tennis.

In the decider, the 22-year-old Osaka finally created her first break chances, in the 26th game of the contest, and converted en route to a 4-1 lead.

It was all she needed to earn a hard-fought victory in two hours and eight minutes and reach her first grand slam final since she won the Australian Open 20 months ago.

Osaka admits her previous experience at the majors helped her overcome her gritty opponent, whose serve seemed untouchable throughout the majority of her maiden grand slam semi-final.

“It’s really hard. Honestly I had flashbacks of playing [Petra] Kvitova in the Australian Open final, so maybe that experience helped me out today,” said Osaka, who hit 35 winners, including nine aces, against Brady.

Earlier at Arthur Ashe stadium, Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic clinched their first grand slam doubles title as a team with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Croatian-Dutch pair Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the US Open final.

Pavic and Soares, who joined forces 15 months ago, got the better of the eighth seeds in just 90 minutes.

Soares, now owner of three grand slam men’s doubles trophies, revealed that he had coronavirus during the tennis circuit’s hiatus and recovered just in time to get back on tour.