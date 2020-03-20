Average wage in January up 12.2 percent: statistics

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Average monthly net wage paid per employee in January was Mden 27,540 (EUR 450), up 12.3 percent compared to the same month in 2019, said the State Statistical Office on Friday.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in sectors: Financial and insurance activities (24.7%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (18.1%) and Transportation and storage (16.4%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in sectors Financial and insurance activities (16.6%), Transportation and storage (12.9%) and Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (9.0%).