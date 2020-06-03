Avdullah Hoti becomes Kosovo’s new premier, avoiding snap election

Pristina, 3 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Kosovo parliament on Wednesday endorsed Avdullah Hoti as prime minister as the new governing coalition pushed through a two-month blockade by the outgoing Albin Kurti and averted a second election within a year.

Hoti, the former deputy premier and a leading official of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), was backed by a razor-thin majority of 61 out of the 120 votes. There were 24 votes against, with one abstention.

Kurti was toppled in a no-confidence motion on March 25 after the coalition of his nationalist-leftist Vetevendosje party (VV) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) fell apart just two months after it was formed.

It took months to form a coalition, and the government had been wobbly from the start. It fell apart amid bickering early in the Covid-19 crisis.

The LDK meanwhile agreed a new coalition and had proposed Hoti to head the cabinet. President Hashim Thaci formally proposed him to parliament for a vote. The LDK said it had the support of 64 of the 120 lawmakers.

But Kurti had blocked the vote, insisting that as the largest group in the parliament, his VV had the right to nominate a candidate.

Aware that Kurti had no support, the VV delayed the nomination past deadlines and petitioned against Hoti’s nomination at the Constitutional Court, which last week ruled against him, paving the way for Wednesday’s vote.

The VV blasted the decision as “unfair,” and on Saturday launched a public petition for early elections. The party also promised protests.