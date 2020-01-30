Authorities discover longest smuggler tunnel on US-Mexico border

San Diego, 30 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US authorities say they have discovered the longest smuggling tunnel running between Mexico and California.

The 1.3-kilometre tunnel begins in an industrial area in the Mexican town of Tijuana and ends in the US city of San Diego, the US Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday.

The tunnel is about 1.7 metres high, 60 centimetres wide and about 21 metres deep.

It is equipped with an elevator, rail cart system, ventilation, and a drainage system.

The passageway was discovered in August last year, according to US Customs and Border Protection, but the findings were released only now.

The special agent in charge of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, John Callery, said Mexican drug cartels are forced underground to smuggle their deadly drugs into the United States.

“The sophistication of this tunnel demonstrates the determination and monetary resources of the cartels.”

The discovery did not lead to any arrests or seizures.

Tunnels are just one method of moving drugs or people into the US.