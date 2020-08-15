Austrian chancellor wants stricter coronavirus checks at borders

Vienna, 15 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wants stricter checks at the borders for those returning from their holidays, a move prompted by a rise in coronavirus numbers in Austria.

Following a recent stay in one of around 30 risk areas, people returning must have a negative coronavirus test that is no older than 72 hours on them, or they must be go into a 10-day quarantine.

“There must be stricter controls here,” Kurz told Saturday’s edition of the Oesterreich (Austria) newspaper.

Kurz also did not rule out carrying out virus tests directly at the border, which would be the responsibility of the health authorities.

Risk areas include mainland Spain and the countries of the Western Balkans, as well as Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Starting on Monday, people returning from Croatia will also have to show a negative coronavirus test, Kurz said, adding, “There is a massive introduction of the virus from Croatia.”

An increase in the coronavirus numbers is not surprising after the holiday weeks, Kurz said.

“The current numbers are worrying,” he said. “We have to do everything we can to stop the virus from spreading without imposing a second lockdown.”