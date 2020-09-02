Austria’s Kurz seeks stronger EU borders, spurns refugee distribution

EU asylum reform should mainly focus on protecting the bloc’s external borders, the fight against people smugglers and on local aid to prevent migration flows to Europe, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says.

On the other hand, the conservative politician rejects distribution concepts that would oblige countries to take in refugees, he told the German Press Agency dpa in an interview in Vienna.

“I don’t think that is realistic. I think that distribution across Europe does not work because the majority of countries are sceptical or against it,” he said.

Germany, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, is pushing for a new EU asylum policy. Berlin’s ideas include centres along the bloc’s external borders where arrivals would be screened and only allowed to travel on if their asylum claims have merit.

Kurz said he supports stronger border protection but has a problem with creating incentives for migrants to come to Europe.

States that want to take in refugees should therefore bring them directly from their country of origin and offer them long-term resettlement in Europe, said Kurz.

“Every country can decide on its own” how many it wants to resettle, he added.

Kurz also warned that migrants change their host societies.

“We are facing anti-Semitism that is partly imported,” he said, referring to anti-Jewish sentiments among some immigrants from Muslim countries.

Austria, a country of around 9 million people, received around 131,000 asylum applications at the height of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016.