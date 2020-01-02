Austria’s conservatives, Greens focus on climate protection, tax cuts

Vienna, 2 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Austria’s Greens and conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz are putting climate protection and tax cuts at the top of their coalition agenda.

Kurz’s People’s Party and the Greens are targeting carbon neutrality in the country by 2040, according to an abbreviated coalition agreement seen by dpa on Thursday.

The agreement foresees electricity being produced entirely by renewable energy sources by 2030. Income taxes for those making low wages are set to fall to 20 per cent from 25 per cent, while the coalition also plans no new net debt.

The coalition would be Austria’s first-ever conservative-Green government at the national level. Such a combination has worked elsewhere in Europe and observers are keen to see how it will play out in Austria.

While Kurz advocates a tough anti-immigration stance and business-friendly policies, the Greens emphasize multiculturalism and protecting the climate.

The two parties have been hammering out the agreement for weeks, with migration considered to be one of the main sticking points.

The coalition agreement foresees a “new immigration strategy.” The goal is to clearly separate work-based immigration from those seeking asylum, while making access to the labour market easier for migrant labourers.

The Greens require a party congress to approve the deal. It is scheduled for Saturday, and an agreement is considered likely.

Kurz, 33, has said he wants a government in place this month. It would put Kurz back in the chancellery after a previous coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe).

Kurz’s coalition with the FPOe collapsed in May over a video that showed FPOe chief Heinz-Christian Strache discussing potential infrastructure and media deals with a woman posing as a Russian political donor.