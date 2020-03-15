Austria pledges 4 billion euros for coronavirus crisis fund

Austria is pledging 4 billion euros (4.4 billion dollars) in government aid to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian says the coronavirus crisis fund will go towards supporting companies and employees who have been placed on hourly pay or have lost work due to the outbreak.

Kurz has also confirmed that the Austrian government would step in to nationalize key firms if need be. Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel says the fund will scupper plans for a balanced budget in 2020.