Austria donates hygiene sets in fight against COVID-19

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – Austria handed over Monday another donation for North Macedonia in the fight against COVID-19. The assistance is comprised of 500 family hygiene sets, provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski received the donation in the Skopje-based “Goce Delchev” army barracks, in the attendance of Austrian Ambassador Georg Woutsas and NATO Liaison Office Chief, Colonel Zoran Jankovic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Ambassador Woutsas said additional assistance would follow, with Western Balkans in the focus of Austria’s COVID-19 aid, while recalling on the country’s offer to admit patients from North Macedonia who require urgent hospital treatment and intensive care.

Deputy FM Zhernovski thanked Ambassador Woutsas, the government of Austria and its people for the selfless support and solidarity in time of crisis.

“The virus knows no borders and we can beat it if we stick together. The Austrian assistance has come at the right time and we will need such sets in large quantities in the following period. Today’s assistance is not a coincidence but continuity of good bilateral relations,” said Zhernovski.

As NATO member, North Macedonia has activated the EADRCC, the principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area.

“Allies always jointly respond to challenges and the NATO membership has ensured more security and stability, as well as an opportunity for easier management of this health and economic challenge,” said Zhernovski.