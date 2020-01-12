Australian ‘mega-fire’ under control after more than 10 weeks

An Australian mega-fire that burned for more than ten weeks has been contained, firefighters for the state of New South Wales said on Sunday.

The Gospers Mountain fire was started by lightning on Oct. 26 and burned through more than half a million hectares in Sydney’s north-west.

The blaze ripped through areas including parts of the Blue Mountains, a national park to the west of Sydney.

It took longer to put out due to unfavorable weather conditions, the local fire service in Hawkesbury wrote on Facebook.

The fire service also issued a warning against complacency, highlighting that there are still a few months of the bush fire season left, and there is still land that could burn.

On the same day in Australia‘s south-eastern state of Victoria, authorities announced the death of a firefighter, bringing the total number of people who died across the country in this fire season since September to at least 27.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter, who had 40 years of experience, was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, his boss Chris Hardman told reporters on Sunday.

Milder weather conditions, including cooler temperatures, rain, and less strong winds, have given some respite to fatigued firefighters since Saturday in both Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

A message of hope paying tribute to the firefighters was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

After receiving harsh criticism for his handling of the fire crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that climate change “has obviously impacted on the longer, hotter, drier summer seasons” and also hinted at changing policy to reduce emissions.

“The next 10 years and beyond we’re going to be living in a very different climate, and we need to prove our resilience,” he said.

Morrison was slammed for going on a Hawaiian holiday during the crisis and downplaying the link between climate change and the fires.

In hindsight, he would not have taken the family holiday, Morrison told Australian broadcaster ABC on Sunday, admitting he “could have handled on the ground much better.”

“These are sensitive, emotional environments… Prime ministers are flesh and blood too in how they engage with these people.”

The scale of the fires was “unprecedented,” and people have a “new expectation” how the government handles such a situation, he said.

Morrison’s comments come just two days after tens of thousands of people took to the streets of all major cities across Australia, urging his resignation over the handling of the bush fire crisis.